Harlan-Lincoln House Volunteer Fair

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: May 21, 2018 – The Harlan-Lincoln House at Iowa Wesleyan University will host a volunteer fair on June 7th, 2018 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Those that have a love of history and research are invited to attend to continue the deep exploration into the rich history available to Southeast Iowa.

“Volunteers are the foundation of the Harlan-Lincoln House and key to realizing its mission. Volunteers bring unique talents and interests that supports the museum during tours, behind-the-scenes, and at public events,” said Anna Villareal, director of the Harlan-Lincoln House. “I look forward to greeting potential volunteers and getting to explore our opportunities in history and tourism.”

Interested individuals are invited to stop by the Harlan-Lincoln House between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm to learn more about volunteering. Stations will be located around the museum to provide further details on volunteer projects for the upcoming year and sign-ups. Current volunteers and Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House Executive Committee members will share their experiences at the museum and answer any questions.

If you are interested in volunteering by unable to attend during the June 7th fair, email Anna at hlhouse@iw.edu for more information.

Iowa Wesleyan University – As Southeast Iowa’s regional comprehensive university, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.

The mission of the Harlan-Lincoln House and its collection is to interpret the site to the public for its significance to the Harlan and Lincoln families, to reinforce the relationship to Iowa Wesleyan University, and to fulfill the home’s vital role in the living history of the University and the Mount Pleasant community. The museum is open for tours Monday – Friday from Noon until 4 pm or by appointment by calling 319-385-6319. You can also visit The Harlan-Lincoln House on Iowa Wesleyan’s website to schedule a tour.