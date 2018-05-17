Habitat Partner Needed

Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for their next new homeowner. The home will be built during the 2018-19 school year. To qualify for a home, Habitat partner families must have a housing need, must be willing to put in “sweat equity” hours while their home is being built, and must be able to repay a no-interest mortgage.

Applications are being accepted through May 31, 2018. Those who are interested should call Shanaz at 641-209-9450, email habitat@lisco.com, or stop by the Fairfield Habitat ReStore which is open Thursday through Saturday, 10-5:00, at 1903 Business Highway 34.

The Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit Christian housing organization. Habitat for Humanity partners with people in need to build and renovate decent, affordable housing. Fairfield Habitat has been building in Fairfield since 1995, having helped eighteen deserving families get into safer housing. Habitat for Humanity is an equal opportunity lender. On the web: Learn more at www.FairfieldHabitat.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gfahfh