Habitat Gala

Greater Fairfied Area Habitat for Humanity has announced it will host a “Masquerade” themed Gala Dinner at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center on May 5, 2018. The fundraising event will include a gourmet dinner by Café Dodici, live entertainment, and an auction to help raise funds for the nonprofit. Tickets are available at the FACC Box Office or on their website and are $100 each or a table of six for $500.

The Greater Fairfied Area Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit Christian housing organization. Habitat for Humanity partners with people in need to build and renovate decent, affordable housing. Habitat homeowners are carefully selected based on housing need, willingness to work toward their home, and ability to repay a no-interest mortgage. Fairfield Habitat has been building in Fairfield since 1995, having built twelve brand-new energy efficient homes and renovated numerous others.

Gala attendees will be helping Fairfield Habitat continue changing lives in partnership with Fairfield High School Construction Technology and local business sponsors. Habitat builds homes with partner families because they believe that everyone should have a healthy, affordable place to call home. When a family helps build or improve a place of their own, they are also building a better community and a better life for themselves.

On the web: Learn more at www.FairfieldHabitat.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gfahfh