Habitat For Humanity Seeking Housing Applications

The Henry County of Habitat for Humanity Board has fixed April 15th as the date by which applications for its housing program must be received. They reached this decision at their monthly board meeting recently held in Mount Pleasant.

To qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house, applicants must show proof that the family’s home is in a condition which threatens the health or welfare of the occupants. The family must also prove that it has been denied government assistance to obtain a mortgage or build a home. In addition, the family must have a minimum household gross income of 25% of the current HUD limit in Henry County, and must have a cash down payment and closing costs at between $1600 and $1800.

Once the application has been approved, the family must partner with Habitat by completing 300 – 600 hours of sweat equity before there is a closing on the home. They must properly maintain the home. The family must participate in Habitat’s Family Nurture Program which includes financial counseling, household management education and homeowner association meetings.

Henry County Habitat for Humanity has completed 26 houses since its charter in 1994.

Applications are available at The Fellowship Cup, 203 N. Jefferson Street, The Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 307 E Monroe Street, and by request on our Facebook page, Henry County Habitat for Humanity.

Bitrus Paul