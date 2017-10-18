Habitat Accepting Applications

The Board of Henry County Habitat for Humanity (HCHH) is now accepting applications for next year’s housing program. A statement from the board said applications can be found on HCHH’s website, www.henrycountyiowahabitat.org. The application may also be found at The Fellowship Cup, the Mount Pleasant Public Library and churches in Henry County. All completed applications must be submitted to HCHH, PO Box 864, Mt. Pleasant, IA by March 31, 2018.

To qualify for a Habitat for Humanity house applicants must show proof that the family is living in unsafe conditions, which threatens the health or welfare of the family. The family must also prove that they have been denied government assistance to obtain a mortgage or build a home. In addition, the family must have a minimum household gross yearly income of $16,000 to $30,000, and must have a cash down payment and closing costs at between $1600 and $1800.

Once the application has been approved, the family must partner with HCHH by completing 300 – 600 hours of sweat equity before there is a closing on the house. They must properly maintain the home, and must participate in Habitat’s Family Nurture Program which includes financial counseling, household management education and homeowner association meetings.

Henry County Habitat for Humanity has completed 26 houses since its charter in 1994.