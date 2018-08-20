Gwen Moore

Glendolyne (Gwen) L. Moore, 92, died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Park Place, Mt. Pleasant.

The service for Gwen Moore will be 2:00 Thursday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Maurie Campbell officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 AM with the family receiving friends from 1:00 until the time of the service.

Memorials have been established for New London Presbyterian Church and Dover Historical Society. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.