Gwen MooreWritten by Theresa Rose on August 20, 2018
Glendolyne (Gwen) L. Moore, 92, died Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Park Place, Mt. Pleasant.
The service for Gwen Moore will be 2:00 Thursday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Maurie Campbell officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 AM with the family receiving friends from 1:00 until the time of the service.
Memorials have been established for New London Presbyterian Church and Dover Historical Society. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.