Guys & Dolls Cast for Upcoming Musical

Mt. Pleasant Community Theater will present the musical Guys and Dolls. It was last presented by MTCP in 1975, so it’s time to revive this classic for the organization’s 50th anniversary. The dates for the production will be February 14,15,16, and 17.

Cast

Director: Barb McRoy

Musical Director: Josh Morey

Sarah Brown: Lea McCormick

Nathan Detroit: Jack Thomas

Miss Adelaide: Holly Jones

Sky Masterson: Dan Snavely

Arvide Abernathy: Kamron Warden

Nicely-Nicely Johnson: Jared Walker

Harry the Horse: Allan Allsup

Rusty: Tanner Conwell

General Matilda Cartwright: Janice Johnston-Jones

Big Jule: Mark Kimzey

Lieutenant Brannigan: Todd Batey

Benny Southstreet: Bruce Brown

Sarah’s mission friends and

Adelaide’s friends at the Hot Box: Jennifer Wilkerson, Joanna Settles, Brooke Smith

Ensemble: Kylie Morizot, Celsey French, Jackie Tanzey, Natalie McCormick, Jema Settles