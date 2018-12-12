Guys & Dolls Cast for Upcoming Musical

Guys & Dolls Cast for Upcoming MusicalWritten by Theresa Rose on December 12, 2018
Mt. Pleasant Community Theater will present the musical Guys and Dolls. It was last presented by MTCP in 1975, so it’s time to revive this classic for the organization’s 50th anniversary. The dates for the production will be February 14,15,16, and 17.
Mount Pleasant Community Theatre
Guys and Dolls
Cast
Performance Feb. 14-17 at Heatilator Center
Director: Barb McRoy
Musical Director: Josh Morey
Sarah Brown: Lea McCormick
Nathan Detroit: Jack Thomas
Miss Adelaide: Holly Jones
Sky Masterson: Dan Snavely
Arvide Abernathy: Kamron Warden
Nicely-Nicely Johnson: Jared Walker
Harry the Horse: Allan Allsup
Rusty: Tanner Conwell
General Matilda Cartwright: Janice Johnston-Jones
Big Jule: Mark Kimzey
Lieutenant Brannigan: Todd Batey
Benny Southstreet: Bruce Brown
Sarah’s mission friends and
Adelaide’s friends at the Hot Box: Jennifer Wilkerson, Joanna Settles, Brooke Smith
Ensemble: Kylie Morizot, Celsey French, Jackie Tanzey, Natalie McCormick, Jema Settles