Guilty Verdict in Bank Robbery Case

Friday a Jefferson County jury returned a guilty verdict against Ross Edward Thornton for the part he played in the robbery of the Pilot Grove Savings Bank in Packwood on June 1, 2018. According to the Jefferson County Attorney, evidence showed Thornton acted as the getaway driver during the robbery. Thornton also had stolen money in his possession and may face additional criminal charges in Jefferson County and elsewhere. Thornton is convicted of aiding and abetting first degree robbery. He is awaiting sentencing. Thornton also has already served a 10 year sentence for robbing the same bank in 2007. Jordan Crawford was convicted in 2019 for his part in the 2018 robbery. He is already serving time and his conviction is under appeal. He was also convicted in the 2007 robbery. A third person, Ethan Spray, has entered a guilty plea to robbery in the second degree instead of first degree in exchange for testimony against Thornton and Crawford. The three allegedly used the proceeds from the robbery as seed money to bankroll an interstate drug trafficking conspiracy.