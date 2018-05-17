Groundbreaking

Over the last several years it become apparent there was just not enough space in the current Henry County Jail and Law Center. The county was paying money month after month, year after year to other counties for prisoner housing. There were several tries at passing a bond issue for construction of a new facility but it wasn’t until this past August that a 9.1 million dollar bond referendum finally met 84.7% voter approval. This morning a big crowd attended the ground breaking for a new jail and law center. There is a lot of work ahead but this morning’s ceremonies were for celebrating and showing appreciation to everyone who worked to bring the project to this point. In his remarks, Henry County Sheriff thanked the voters, his staff, the supervisors and auditor, the COPS committee, the Department of Corrections, and the construction project manager. The sheriff became emotional when thanking his family for their support over the last two years as he worked on the planning and the referendum campaign. Efforts to pass a bond issue failed during the tenure of four other sheriffs.