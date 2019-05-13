Grill Your Burger to Perfection

Fire up the grill! May is National Hamburger Month and time to enjoy a tasty burger from the grill. Whether you prefer the classic toppings or a new twist to your burger topping, hamburgers are a family favorite.Beef provides 10 essential nutrients like protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins, which provides bodies and minds with the fuel needed at all stages of life to be the best version of ourselves. A 3-oz. cooked serving of beef, similar in size to a deck of cards, provides 25 g. protein, roughly 50% of your Daily Value. Protein is one of the most satisfying nutrients and supports strong, lean bodies.

Try these burger tips when grilling for a perfect burger:

– pressing the burger with a spatula will cause a loss of juices, resulting in a dry hamburger. 10 Burger Toppings – find a new family favorite to build a better burger. Pepperoni Pizza Burger: grilled burger covered with pepperoni. Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Greek Burger: topped with herbed Feta cheese, black olives and onions. Caesar Burger: ground beef seasoned with garlic and black pepper, on a crusty roll, accented with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and avocado slices. Blue Moon Burger: grilled burger topped with Bleu cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce and tomato served on an onion bun. Cowboy Burger: grilled mushrooms, grilled onion, bacon and Monterey Jack cheese on a flavorful beef patty. Chicago Burger: grilled beef burger with sweet relish, chopped onion, ketchup, mustard and hot peppers. Sticky Burger: grilled burger spread with peanut butter, bacon and Jack cheese. Olive Festival Pizza Burger: beef burger stuffed with Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce covered with sliced black and green olives. Rowdy Reuben Burger: grilled beef patty smothered with melted Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and zesty coleslaw, served on marble rye. Cordon Bleu Burger: ground beef patty beneath a layer of sliced ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard.

For more tasty burger recipes, visit iabeef.org