Gregory R. “Greg” Hall, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home following a battle with lung cancer.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, with Reverend Mike Scudder officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery with rites by Iowa State Patrol Honor Guard and Henry County Honor Guard. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Mt. Pleasant Youth Baseball Association, Mt. Pleasant Girls’ Softball, Iowa State Patrol Officer Down Memorial, or the U.S.O. On-line condolences may be directed toward www.olsonpowell.com.

Born July 28, 1950, in Sibley, IA, Gregory Robert was the son of Robert Weldon and Marilyn Beth (Wick) Hall. He was a graduate of Des Moines Tech High School and Des Moines Area Community College. Greg married LaMae Bonjour on May 7, 1977, in Des Moines, IA. The couple later divorced. Greg served in the United States Army as a communication specialist, stationed in Ethiopia, during the Vietnam era.

A law enforcement officer, Greg first worked as a West Des Moines policeman, joined the Iowa State Patrol in 1979, and retired from there in 2005. For ten years he was employed at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant prior to retiring again.

An avid sports fan, especially a Cubs fan, Greg participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball rec leagues. He was on a bowling league and helped coach little league when his son was young. Greg was a motorcycle enthusiast, often with no destination in mind, but just enjoying the ride. He loved taking care of his yard and was especially proud of his canna lilies.

Greg is survived by son, Ben (Karen) Hall serving in the United States Air Force in Germany; daughter, Amanda (Shawn) Smith of Burlington, IA; brother, Steve Hall of Des Moines, IA; sister, Laura (Jeff) Morrison of Minneapolis, MN; and ex-wife and friend, La Mae Hall Gerst of New London, IA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Greg in death were his parents, aunts, and uncles.