Gregory Balchunas

Gregory Balchunas, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City from COVID pneumonia.

Greg was born March 28, 1958, in Baltimore, Maryland, son of Anthony and Argriffin (Chasis) Balchunas. He graduated from Dundalk High School in Baltimore. He served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne. Greg was united in marriage to Denise Speidel on November 4, 1983 in Houston, Texas. They have lived in Mt. Pleasant since 1985, where he worked for Wal-Mart Warehouse for 10 years and Goodyear for 10 years. Greg loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, building, landscaping and gardening. He was a long-time church member of Faith Christian Outreach Church. He served for many years on the prayer ministry and was a prayer captain. Greg was an avid prayer warrior. Greg was a friend and mentor of many.

Greg is survived by his wife Denise of Mt. Pleasant, daughter Sarah Balchunas of Mt. Pleasant, son Travis (Liz) Balchunas of Tiffin; 2 granddaughters Alissa and Amelia Balchunas; 2 brothers, Anthony (Kathy) Balchunas of Baltimore, MD and Bruce Balchunas of Galveston, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Faith Christian Outreach Church in Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Monte Knudsen will officiate. Burial will be in the Richwoods Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Masks are mandatory for attendance. A memorial fund has been established to assist with Greg’s medical expenses. The service will be livestreamed on the Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at our website, www.powellfuneralhomes.com