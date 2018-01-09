Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity Open Meeting and Get-together

Greater Fairfied Area Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce that the nonprofit is hosting a New Year’s Open Board Meeting and Get-together!

The meeting will be Tuesday, Jan 16 at 6:00pm. It will be held at the Fairfield Habitat ReStore on Business Highway 34 across from Fesler Auto Mall. Board President Laura Cohen says, “It’s time for Fairfield Habitat to add some new board and committee members, and we thought this would be a fun way for folks to come observe a quick meeting and then mingle for a bit.” There will be light appetizers available, and anyone interested in furthering Habitat for Humanity’s mission is welcome. “This gathering is for people who want to help get Jefferson County neighbors out of substandard housing. We need all kinds of skills; everything from legal and financial expertise to retail savvy and event planning.”

The Greater Fairfield Area Habitat for Humanity is a locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit Christian housing organization. Habitat for Humanity partners with people in need to build and renovate decent, affordable housing. Fairfield Habitat has been building in Fairfield since 1995, having built twelve brand-new homes and renovated numerous others. Learn more at www.FairfieldHabitat.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gfahfh