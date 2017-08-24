GREATER BURLINGTON PARTNERSHIP TO HOST DES MOINES COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD FORUMS

GREATER BURLINGTON PARTNERSHIP TO HOST DES MOINES COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD FORUMSWritten by Theresa Rose on August 24, 2017
BURLINGTON, Iowa- Candidates and voters will have a chance to discuss their vision for area students in the upcoming Greater Burlington Partnership School Board Forums.
“Quality education is a top priority in Greater Burlington,” said Greater Burlington Partnership President & CEO Jason Hutcheson. “Our forums help voters choose candidates focused on the curriculum and skills students need to prepare for the future.”
Forums will be moderated by a member of the Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee and feature nominated candidates in all four Des Moines County public school districts: Burlington, Danville, Mediapolis, and West Burlington.
Members of the public and press are invited to attend. Election Day is Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
Danville Community School District
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
6:00 PM
Danville High School Media Center
Mediapolis Community School District
Thursday, August 31, 2017
6:00 PM
MCSD Administration Building
Burlington Community School District
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
6:00 PM
BCSD Administration Building
West Burlington Independent School District
Thursday, September 7, 2017
6:00 PM
West Burlington City Council Chambers
The Greater Burlington Partnership exists to ensure that Greater Burlington is a growing regional center of commerce, industry, education, health care, entertainment and culture, providing a great place to live and work.
