GREATER BURLINGTON PARTNERSHIP TO HOST DES MOINES COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD FORUMS

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Candidates and voters will have a chance to discuss their vision for area students in the upcoming Greater Burlington Partnership School Board Forums.

“Quality education is a top priority in Greater Burlington,” said Greater Burlington Partnership President & CEO Jason Hutcheson. “Our forums help voters choose candidates focused on the curriculum and skills students need to prepare for the future.”

Forums will be moderated by a member of the Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee and feature nominated candidates in all four Des Moines County public school districts: Burlington, Danville, Mediapolis, and West Burlington.

Members of the public and press are invited to attend. Election Day is Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

Danville Community School District

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

6:00 PM

Danville High School Media Center

Mediapolis Community School District

Thursday, August 31, 2017

6:00 PM

MCSD Administration Building

Burlington Community School District

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

6:00 PM

BCSD Administration Building

West Burlington Independent School District

Thursday, September 7, 2017

6:00 PM

West Burlington City Council Chambers

The Greater Burlington Partnership exists to ensure that Greater Burlington is a growing regional center of commerce, industry, education, health care, entertainment and culture, providing a great place to live and work.

