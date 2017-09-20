GREATER BURLINGTON PARTNERSHIP RECEIVES EXCELLENCE IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AWARD

GREATER BURLINGTON PARTNERSHIP RECEIVES EXCELLENCE IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AWARD FROM THE INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

WASHINGTON, DC- Grow Greater Burlington, the economic development division of the Greater Burlington Partnership, won a Bronze Excellence in Economic Development Award for its “Outboxing Our Weight Class” Magazine Ad, a project in the category of Paid Ad Campaign from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The honor was presented at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 19, during the IEDC Annual Conference, which was held Sept. 17 – 20, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“On behalf of the IEDC board of directors and Excellence in Economic Development Awards Advisory Committee, congratulations to Grow Greater Burlington. Not only did they work to provide a necessary service to their community; but also, their participation in the awards program sheds light on their stellar projects which other communities can now use as a benchmark.” – Michael Langley, FM, CEO of GREATER MSP, Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN, and 2017 IEDC Board Chair.

The Greater Burlington Partnership has been selected as the #1 Micropolitan on the Mississippi for the 2nd year in a row (that has never been done before). The award is called the “Bid Muddy Cup” awarded by Site Selection Magazine.

“The awards process is a thorough, non-biased and multi-layered process. These are extraordinary accomplishments for all winners, and an overall great effort by all participants. We look forward to next year’s awards competition,” Langley said.