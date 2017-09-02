GREATER BURLINGTON CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU RELEASES COMMUNITY EVENT FUNDING APPLICATION

BURLINGTON, Iowa- The Greater Burlington Convention & Visitors Bureau is currently accepting applications from 2018 community tourism events, to award grant dollars to assist the events in attracting visitors to Greater Burlington.

The Convention & Visitors Bureau sets aside a portion of the budget each year to offer financial assistance to area events. This funding is acquired through the collections of Hotel/Motel tax dollars.

All area events are eligible to receive a number of free services offered by the Convention & Visitors Bureau. These services include assistance with planning tours and special activities, securing room blocks, bid proposals, Greater Burlington community information, registration table assistance, and pre-event planning assistance. It is the responsibility of the event coordinator to contact the Convention & Visitors Bureau to make arrangements for these services.

Community Event Funding applications are available at www.greaterburlington.com and are due by Noon on Monday, October 2, 2017. Once the application deadline has passed, the Greater Burlington Convention & Visitors Bureau Steering Committee will meet and review all completed applications. Awards will be made and events will be notified no later than October 30, 2017.

For more information about this program please contact Chelsea Tolle, Executive Director Greater Burlington Convention & Visitors Bureau at ctolle@greaterburlington.com or 319-752-6365.