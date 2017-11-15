Greater Burlington Awarded Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant

BURLINGTON, IOWA— The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded a $75,000 Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant to Greater Burlington to benefit architectural services, electrical, plumbing, and general renovation construction for the CB&Q Depot and future Grier’s Diner. The announcement was made during a ceremony held at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

“The Main Street Iowa Challenge grants have proven to be catalysts for the revitalization of Iowa’s historic main streets,” said IEDA Director Debi Durham. “These projects demonstrate the ongoing financial commitment the people of our state – both our elected officials and private citizens – have made to the revitalization of our historic downtown districts. Rehabilitated downtown buildings create opportunities for new business and new residences in the core of our communities.”

“Each project must provide at least a dollar-for-dollar cash-match. In total, these projects will leverage three times the state’s investment into bricks and mortar rehabilitation. These projects will also have a significant economic impact within each district and have a direct impact on each community’s downtown revitalization efforts,” explained Main Street Iowa State Coordinator Michael Wagler.

The Challenge Grant program is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. Since the first appropriation in 2002 through 2016, approximately $6.8 million in state and federal funds have leveraged over $45 million of private reinvestment. Over the life of the program, 138 projects in 49 Main Street Iowa commercial districts across the state have received funding.

Photos of recipients will be available at iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/IDRC/MainStreetIowa after November 20, 2017.

