Great River Medical Center Allowing More Visitors

West Burlington, Iowa, May 29, 2020 – Great River Medical Center has begun allowing limited visiting in many inpatient and outpatient areas of the hospital. In March, visiting restrictions were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most inpatients may have one visitor per day between noon and 5 p.m. Patients must give the name of their visitor to a member of their health care team before the visitor arrives.

Visitors must:

Be at least 18 years old

Pass COVID-19 screening

Wear a mask at all times while in the building

Stay in the patient’s room or designated visitor area

Visitors may not leave and return in the same day.

Patients in these situations may not have visitors:

COVID-19 Unit

Under investigation for COVID-19

Isolation precautions

Visiting also is not allowed at Great River Klein Center, a long-term and skilled nursing facility on Great River Medical Center’s campus. For patients who cannot have visitors to protect their health and the health of others, the hospital will continue helping them communicate electronically.

Area-specific information

Visiting times and restrictions vary in these areas:

Behavioral Health Unit – Visiting hours are 3 to 5 p.m.

Cancer treatment – One visitor

Clinics (most) – Adult patients who require a caregiver and children under 18 may have one visitor.

Women’s Health – One visitor for ultrasound appointments only

Day Hospital – One visitor

Day Surgery– One visitor

Diagnostic Imaging – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistance

Emergency Department – One visitor. Additional visitors may be allowed based on the patient’s situation.

End of life when death is imminent – Two visitors

Heart & Vascular Center – One visitor

Laboratory testing – No visitors unless the patient is under 17 or needs assistance

Obstetrics Unit – One partner or birth support person

Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients – One birth parent plus one significant other

Pediatrics Unit/patients under 18 – One parent or guardian

Exceptions

Exceptions that require approval for visitation outside of visiting hours by the provider and hospital administration include:

Patients with disruptive behavior whose family member is key to their care may have one visitor overnight.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays who require a caregiver to help provide safety may have one visitor overnight.

Other special circumstances may be approved by the unit director, hospital administration and provider.

Screening process

All potential visitors and outpatients are screened before entering the hospital through these locations:

Main entrance – 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily

Emergency Department entrance – 24 hours a day

Cancer Care Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Eastman Plaza – 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Mercy Plaza – 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

All other entrances are closed.

Everyone entering the hospital is asked about the presence of respiratory symptoms and recent travel, and their temperatures are taken. If potential visitors are positive in any area, they will not be allowed to visit.

Get accurate information

To get other accurate information, visit GreatRiverHealth.org or dial 211 to call the Iowa Department of Public Health.