Grassley Sworn In for Seventh Term, Begins Work in 115th Congress

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa was sworn in today for his seventh term as United States Senator. The Senate convened at 11 a.m. (CT), noon (ET) for the swearing-in of new and re-elected senators. Vice President Biden will preside over the proceedings.

Grassley will continue to serve on the Senate Judiciary, Finance, Agriculture and Budget committees. He is also expected to retain his position as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The broad jurisdictions of my committee assignments and my work on a variety of issues will be helpful in serving the best interests of Iowans and the country as a whole. I’m glad to begin work in a new congress in service to the people of Iowa,” Grassley said.