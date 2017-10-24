Grassley Spring Internships Available, Applications Due November 15

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley said today that spring internships for college-aged Iowans are available. Applications are due Wednesday, November 15.

These Senate internships are available in Grassley offices in Washington, D.C., Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo. The spring internship program runs from January 8 through May 18.

Interns assist staff members with administrative, legislative and communications work, including that of Grassley’s staff on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, where he serves as chairman.

Grassley said he encourages young Iowans who are interested in learning more about the government to apply.

“Interning in a congressional office is a good way for college students and new graduates to learn more about the legislative branch of the federal government while gaining valuable experience. Internships in my offices are available to students in many areas of study,” Grassley said.

Application forms are available on Grassley’s Senate website and in Grassley’s offices in Iowa. Due to security-related delays in postal mail delivery to U.S. Senate office buildings, internship applications should be emailed to josie_wagler@grassley.senate.gov. For additional information, contact Josie Wagler at josie_wagler@grassley.senate.gov or call 202-224-3744.

Below are testimonials from recent interns:

“Interning in Senator Grassley’s office was by far the best professional experience of my life.” – Maggie, Council Bluffs

“Being a Political Science major, I felt like I knew a lot about how government functioned. I quickly learned many aspects can only be learned through experience and this internship gave me just that.” – McKayla, Ainsworth

“This internship offers more than many other internships possibly could. The opportunities to make lasting connections and expand networks are one of a kind.” – Forrest, Ames