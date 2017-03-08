Grassley, Ernst to Host Spring Break Reception for Visiting Families and Students

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst will host a reception to meet Iowans visiting the nation’s capital during many Iowa schools’ spring break the week of March 13 through March 17. The open door reception will be held on Wednesday, March 15.

What: Spring Break Reception for Iowans

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern

Where: 902 Hart Senate Office Building

Grassley and Ernst also remind Iowans that their offices are available to help with U.S. Capitol building tours and other arrangements for those planning a trip to Washington, D.C.

“I always say Washington is an island surrounded by reality. So any chance I get to visit with Iowans is refreshing and brings a healthy perspective,” Grassley said. “My staff is also very good at giving tours of the U.S. Capitol and can help with the logistics of visiting other popular sites. I encourage Iowans to get in touch with requests and questions. ”

“My favorite part of serving as your United States Senator is visiting with Iowans,” said Ernst. “Each year, I’m fortunate to visit with thousands of Iowans who visit Washington, D.C. to experience its history and explore the many activities for all ages. If you are thinking about or planning to visit Washington, D.C. this year, I encourage you to visit my website to read more about the resources my office can provide. From arranging tours to visiting with you at our constituent coffees, our office is here to help.”

Tour tickets are limited, and requests in advance give the best chance for accommodation. More information on help with tours is available here on Grassley’s website.