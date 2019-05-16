Grant for Transload Facility

Mount Pleasant Awarded LIFTS Grant

for New Transload Facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – Today, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance announced that the Iowa Transportation Commission has approved a LIFTS Grant for the City of Mount Pleasant to build a new $700,000 railroad transfer station in the Crossroads Industrial Park later this year.

“This facility will be a great asset to our local economy, lowering shipping costs for Southeast Iowa companies and giving the area another tool to attract business” said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission.

A transload facility is a transfer point where bulk materials move from semi-trailers to trains, which ship products at a lower cost. The transload site will be located on Mapleleaf Drive adjacent to the short line railroad owned by Burlington Junction Railway. The City of Mount Pleasant will contract with Burlington Junction Railway to build, manage and maintain the transload facility. The project has long been an objective for local city and business leaders.

“This is a very exciting project for Mount Pleasant. This site will be an excellent tool used to attract new companies to Mount Pleasant. This will also be an asset for our existing companies looking for new ways to move their products” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Steve Brimhall.

The Iowa Transportation Commission approved more than $1.4 million in grant funding for two transportation infrastructure related development projects under the Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System (LIFTS) program. The LIFTS program provides grants for projects that help meet the changing demands of Iowa’s multimodal freight system. The program provides funding for freight projects that have economic and public benefit by enhancing the shipment of freight but are typically ineligible for state or federal highway funding. The projects will assist in providing more efficient transportation of products using rail, truck and air freight at multiple locations in Iowa.

Burlington Junction Railway plans to break ground later this fall with anticipated opening of Spring of 2020. This grant was a cooperative effort between the City of Mount Pleasant, Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission, Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission and Burlington Junction Railways.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.