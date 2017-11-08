Grand Jury Part of On-going Investigation

Assistant County Attorney Ed Harvey said today there isn’t much to share at this time regarding next week’s grand jury. Harvey said convening the jury is a continuation of the investigation into the disappearance of Elizabeth Syperda. Harvey said they have continued to work on the 17 year old case but he doesn’t expect any sort of announcement any time soon even after the grand jury meets. That’s set for November 14 at the Henry County Court House.