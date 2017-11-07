Grand Jury Expected to Convene Regarding Syperda Cold Case

A grand jury is expected to convene November 14 in Henry County to determine if there will be charges filed in a 17 year old cold case. Information will be presented in order for the grand jury to decide whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges against an individual suspected in the disappearance of Elizabeth Syperda of Mt. Pleasant. Syperda was last seen the night of July 16, 2000. She was 22 years old when she went missing. At that time authorities did not find any evidence of foul play.