Governor To Address Iowans Tonight Regarding COVID-19

Tonight at 6:05 Iowa Gov. Reynolds will give a live address to Iowans on COVID19, the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers. KILJ will carry the address live at 6:05 pm on KILJ FM

6:05 p.m.

***Remarks will last approximately 10 minutes***