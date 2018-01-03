Governor Reynolds to Discuss Importance of Biofuels for Iowa’s Future at 2018 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit

JOHNSTON, IOWA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will discuss the significant impact biofuels will continue to have on Iowa’s economy and future energy strategy at the 2018 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit.

“As the country’s number one producer of ethanol and biodiesel, renewable fuels mean a great deal for Iowa’s economic growth and energy security,” Reynolds said. “These home-grown fuels add value to agricultural commodities currently facing low prices and provide good jobs for rural communities. As governor, I will continue to fight for state and federal policies that provide renewable fuels fair access to consumers.”

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw said it is exciting to welcome Reynolds back to the Summit as Iowa’s governor.

“Governor Reynolds has been a true champion for biofuels and Iowa’s ag economy,” Shaw said. “She understands the potential biofuels have to diversify America’s energy profile. Given her long track record of support, we’re excited to hear Governor Reynolds’ views on how biofuels will fit into Iowa’s future economy and energy landscape.”

The Summit is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is required. The last day to preregister is January 26, 2018. The Summit will take place at the Meadows Conference Center at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. The last day to book lodging at the Prairie Meadows Hotel for a discounted rate is January 8th.

To register to attend and learn more about the 2018 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, please visit: http://iowarfa.org/summit/.