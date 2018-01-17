Governor Reynolds Proclaims Jan. 21-27 “Iowa School Choice Week;”

Governor Reynolds Proclaims Jan. 21-27 “Iowa School Choice Week;” Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

DES MOINES, IA – Jan. 21-27 will be Iowa School Choice Week, thanks to an official proclamation from Gov. Reynolds. More than a dozen other governors and more than 500 city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations celebration National School Choice Week.

Iowans will celebrate opportunity in education at nearly 300 independently planned events, some of the more than 32,000 School Choice Week events that will be held nationwide. Events, which include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, and school fairs, aim to raise awareness and spark conversations about opportunity in education.

“I am proud of Iowans’ historic commitment to giving our students the best education possible,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I believe that school choice has helped strengthen that commitment by offering Iowa families more options about where their children attend school. National School Choice Week celebrates the wide range of educational opportunities available, including public and nonpublic schools, charter schools, home schools and virtual academies.”

“We are so excited that Gov. Reynolds has issued this proclamation,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We hope that parents will use this opportunity to discuss their children’s schools and educational programs and make active choices for their children’s schooling. We want every parent to be confident that their child is getting the best education possible.”

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent, nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.