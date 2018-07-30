Governor & Lt. Governor in Southeast Iowa

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg released their public schedules for this week.

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Fort Madison Rotary Luncheon

Quality Inn

6169 Reve Court

Fort Madison

11:45 a.m.

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend ribbon cutting of renovated Cattermole Library and Lee County Bank

801 Avenue G

Fort Madison

1:15 p.m.

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg tour Scott’s Miracle-Gro

1910 48th Street

Fort Madison

2:30 p.m.

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg tour Catfish Bend’s Hampton Inn & Suites

3001 Winegard Drive

Burlington

4 p.m.

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg host roundtable with Van Buren County farmers

Roberts Memorial Center

20497 IA-1

Keosauqua

8:30 a.m.

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Bloomfield Solar Array ribbon cutting

20833 Old Highway 2

Bloomfield

10 a.m.

Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Governor’s Volunteer Awards

Bridge View Center

102 Church Street

Ottumwa

11:15 a.m.

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Lt. Gov. Gregg attends Iowa Area Development Group Partners Forum

Prairie Meadows Casino

1 Prairie Meadows Drive

Altoona

1 p.m.

Friday, August 3, 2018

Lt. Gov. Gregg presents Governor’s Arts Awards at Iowa Art Summit

FFA Enrichment Center

1055 Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway

Ankeny

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 4, 2018

Lt. Gov. Gregg attends Hoover Life Celebration

Hoover Birthplace Cottage

110 Parkside Drive

West Branch

1 p.m.