Governor & Lt. Governor in Southeast Iowa

Governor & Lt. Governor in Southeast IowaWritten by Theresa Rose on July 30, 2018
(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg released their public schedules for this week.
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Fort Madison Rotary Luncheon
Quality Inn
6169 Reve Court
Fort Madison
11:45 a.m.
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend ribbon cutting of renovated Cattermole Library and Lee County Bank
801 Avenue G
Fort Madison
1:15 p.m.
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg tour Scott’s Miracle-Gro
1910 48th Street
Fort Madison
2:30 p.m.
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg tour Catfish Bend’s Hampton Inn & Suites
3001 Winegard Drive
Burlington
4 p.m.
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg host roundtable with Van Buren County farmers
Roberts Memorial Center
20497 IA-1
Keosauqua
8:30 a.m.
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Bloomfield Solar Array ribbon cutting
20833 Old Highway 2
Bloomfield
10 a.m.
Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg attend Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Bridge View Center
102 Church Street
Ottumwa
11:15 a.m.
Thursday, August 2, 2018
Lt. Gov. Gregg attends Iowa Area Development Group Partners Forum
Prairie Meadows Casino
1 Prairie Meadows Drive
Altoona
1 p.m.
Friday, August 3, 2018
Lt. Gov. Gregg presents Governor’s Arts Awards at Iowa Art Summit
FFA Enrichment Center
1055 Southwest Prairie Trail Parkway
Ankeny
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 4, 2018
Lt. Gov. Gregg attends Hoover Life Celebration
Hoover Birthplace Cottage
110 Parkside Drive
West Branch
1 p.m.