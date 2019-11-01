Gov. signs proclamation easing propane delivery rules

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation temporarily suspending certain regulatory provisions pertaining to hours of service for the delivery of propane.

Early winter weather conditions, late harvest, and high demand for petroleum products throughout the Midwest have resulted in low supplies of propane. The proclamation temporarily suspends provisions of Iowa Code § 321.449 pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane.

The proclamation is effective November 1, 2019 and will expire at midnight on November 30, 2019.