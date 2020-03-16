Gov. Reynolds to hold a Press Conference on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m.Written by Theresa Rose on March 16, 2020
DES MOINES – Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston, IA at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19. The press conference follows Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for four weeks. KILJ will carry the press conference live on 105.5 FM and 1130 AM.
