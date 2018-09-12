Gov. Reynolds signs overweight loads proclamation

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Tuesday allowing the transportation of oversize and overweight loads of grain for 60 days during the harvest season.

This proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit, for the duration of this proclamation.

This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code § 321.463 (5) (b), by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is directed to monitor the operation of this proclamation to ensure the public’s safety and facilitate the movement of the trucks involved in our state’s harvest.

The proclamation goes into effect Sept. 15, 2018, and will expire Nov. 13, 2018.