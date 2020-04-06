Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration, ordering additional closures

DES MOINES – Monday, Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration, ordering additional closures and relaxing additional regulations to support the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The proclamation also calls on law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of these mitigation efforts. Gov. Reynolds discussed the new proclamation at her 11:00 a.m. press conference. View that press conference on her Facebook page here.

To encourage further social distancing and mitigation efforts, the proclamation orders additional closures effective at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7th until Thursday, April 30th:

Malls

Tobacco or vaping stores

Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores

Social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses

Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks

Museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos

Race tracks and speedway.

Roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks

Outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers

Campgrounds

In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.

The following establishments and behaviors that are already prohibited: