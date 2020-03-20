Gov. Reynolds signs additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Gov. Reynolds signs additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration, will hold press conference today

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately providing additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by this public health disaster. She will hold a press conference today at 2:00 p.m., details on that are forthcoming.

The declaration relaxes a number of restrictions and regulations and provides relief from other statutes and state regulations: