Gov. Reynolds Proclaims “Day of Prayer” in Iowa

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring Thursday, April 9th as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa, urging Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, inviting Iowans to participate in the 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which is offered entirely online this year.

“The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad,” said Gov. Reynolds. “We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick. Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state.”

Thursday marks the beginning of the Jewish festival of Passover and also is the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday which precedes Easter on Sunday.

“Normally, hundreds of Iowans would be gathering in Des Moines for the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast,” said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. “But because of COVID-19, that has been moved entirely online and made free of charge. The Governor and I encourage everyone to join us for that event to celebrate this Day of Prayer.”

More information on the Iowa Prayer Breakfast and registration can be found at www.iowaprayerbreakfast.com.

The text of Governor Reynolds’ proclamation is below:

P R O C L A M A T I O N

WHEREAS, our nation and world are suffering from a pandemic which has profoundly affected the well-being and livelihoods of millions of Americans; and

WHEREAS, this health emergency has created fear and anxiety in the minds of thousands of fellow Iowans during this uncertain time; and

WHEREAS, our nation’s motto is “In God We Trust”, with America being founded upon Biblical Judeo-Christian principles and values; and

WHEREAS, God’s word teaches us to “Rejoice in our confident hope. Be patient in trouble, and keep on praying”; and

WHEREAS, throughout our history Iowans have found peace, strength, and unity through prayer to God in humbly asking for His strength during times of difficulty; and

WHEREAS, prayer provides peace that surpasses all understanding and wisdom in times of crisis and conflict, turning us to God for His comfort and blessed assurance; and

WHEREAS, God’s unconditional love by sending His Son, Jesus, to be Savior of the world is remembered and celebrated by Christians during Holy Week of Easter each year:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim Maundy Thursday, April 9, 2020 as a

DAY OF PRAYER

in the State of Iowa and encourage all Iowans to unite in prayer and ask God to comfort and bless all severely impacted; to protect medical care workers, first responders and all who are serving during this crisis; to grant wisdom, courage and strength to our local, state and national leaders; and give us all the hands and hearts to be generous with our time, skills, and resources to serve our neighbors within and alongside the many churches, non-profits, businesses, and other organizations providing relief.