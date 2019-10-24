Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Iowa’s first female Lt. Gov. Jo Ann Zimmerman

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Thursday, October 24th to sunset on Friday, October 25th in honor and remembrance of Jo Ann Zimmerman, Iowa’s first female lieutenant governor elected in 1986.

“Jo Ann blazed a trail for others to follow,” said Gov. Reynolds. “As a nurse, school board member, legislator and Lt. Governor, she led with a caring heart and with a true passion for public service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.