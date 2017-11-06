Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor Texas victims

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, November 9, 2017, to honor those killed and injured in Sunday’s mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. This order is in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s order that was issued Sunday.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

