Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen soldiers

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen soldiersWritten by Theresa Rose on June 18, 2018
(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday to honor two fallen soldiers.
Army Sgt. Donald L. Baker, originally of Thornton, Arkansas, was reported missing in action September 1950 near Haman, South Korea. The 20-year-old’s remains were identified in January 2018 and returned to his family in Iowa for burial. He will receive full military honors. The Iowa National Guard encourages the public to attend Sgt. Baker’s memorial service.
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Memorial & graveside services for Sgt. Donald L. Baker
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
1221 1st Avenue SW
Cedar Rapids
12 p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
1705 Mount Vernon Road SE
Cedar Rapids
Immediately following memorial service
Army Pfc. John H. Walker of Morning Sun, Iowa, was reported missing in action November 1944 near Schönthal, Germany. The 20-year-old’s status was changed to deceased November 1945. His remains were identified in April 2018. Pfc. Walker will receive full military honors.
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Memorial service for Pfc. John H. Walker
Procession from Hagele and Honts Funeral Home to Elmwood Cemetery
10 SW First Street
Morning Sun
1 p.m.