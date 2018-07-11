Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor, remembrance of Robert Ray

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Thursday, July 12, 2018, to sunset on Friday, July 13, 2018, in honor and remembrance of former Iowa Governor Robert D. Ray. He passed away on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at the age of 89.

“Governor Ray’s legacy lives on in the millions of people that he impacted as a tremendous statesman for Iowa and our nation,” Gov. Reynolds said. “His civility, courage and common-sense governing set a high standard for those who followed. May our prayers and thoughts bring peace to First Lady Billie Ray, her daughters and family at this time.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.