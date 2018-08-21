Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor, remembrance of Leonard Boswell

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Friday, August 24, 2018, to sunset on Saturday, August 25, 2018, in honor and remembrance of former Congressman Leonard Boswell. He passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the age of 84.

“Congressman Boswell will be remembered for his many years of public service to our state and for his service to our country,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He was an individual willing to reach across the aisle on many issues to make Iowa a better place. My prayers are with his family, friends and Iowans impacted by his legacy.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.