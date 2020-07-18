Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. John Lewis

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain at half-staff through sunrise Monday, July 20, 2020 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative John Lewis, a congressman from Atlanta, Georgia and longtime civil rights icon.

“From a bridge in Selma, Alabama to the halls of Congress, John Lewis was a trailblazer for justice and equality,” said Gov. Reynolds. “A giant in the Civil Rights Movement, Rep. Lewis always sought liberty and justice for all Americans. Today we come together to reflect on this remarkable life of service and remember that the fight continues to form a more perfect union for all.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.