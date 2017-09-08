Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Patriot Day

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 11, in honor of Patriot Day.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.