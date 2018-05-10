Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags on the Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, in observance of the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony. Flags at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial, located at the Oran Pape State Office Building, will be flown at half-staff the week of May 13-19, 2018, in honor of National Police Week.

The governor’s directive applies to all U.S. and state flags on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays on the Capitol Complex. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

The Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony is open to the public. All are invited to pay their respects to Iowa police officers killed in the line of duty.

Friday, May 11, 2018

Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

Oran Pape State Office Building

215 East 7th Street

Des Moines, IA

10 a.m.

*Rain location: State Capitol Rotunda

