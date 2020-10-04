Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa at half-staff in honor of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Flags should be lowered from

sunrise to sunset on October 4, 2020. All firefighters who have died in the line of duty are honored every year during the first weekend in October.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions

are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.