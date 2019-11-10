Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Gregg release statement ahead of Veterans Day

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg released the following statements to commemorate Veterans Day:



“At home and abroad, our American men and women in uniform stand ready to defend this nation’s very existence. We know that a country forged by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution would be a distant memory if not for the courage and valor of these military men and women. This Veterans Day, honor their bravery, celebrate their commitment, and remember their continued sacrifice so that our liberties and freedoms can endure for centuries to come.” – Gov. Kim Reynolds

“Veterans Day is a time for us to pause and collectively demonstrate our commitment and gratitude to those who have worn the uniform. It’s a powerful reminder that the freedoms we cherish are inseparably connected to the notion of sacrifice. The men and women of our military serve with an unwavering commitment to our nation, and remain essential to the continued survival of this experiment known as the United States of America.” – Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg