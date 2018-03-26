Gov. Reynolds designates March 26-30 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation designating March 26-30, 2018, as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Gov. Reynolds, along with Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, state and local emergency management officials and the National Weather Service, highlighted the importance of severe weather preparedness at the administration’s press conference on Monday.

“From heavy rainfall to flooding and high winds to tornadoes, severe weather will soon be starting up for the season,” Gov. Reynolds said. “It goes with the territory of living in Iowa, but it’s our responsibility to be prepared.”

“While bad things can’t always be prevented, we can be ready to take care of ourselves and our loved ones,” Lt. Gov. Gregg said. “There are simple steps we can all take now to be better prepared in the future.”

HSEMD Director Mark Schouten said because spring is an active time for severe weather, Iowans should make sure they have an emergency plan, make an emergency supply kit and stay weather aware.

Fact sheets about severe weather preparedness are available on the Ready Iowa website, beready.iowa.gov.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA) are teaming up to promote awareness and preparedness during Severe Weather Awareness Week.

A different subject will be highlighted each day this week:

Monday – severe thunderstorms

Tuesday – weather warnings

Wednesday – tornadoes

Thursday – family preparedness

Friday – flash floods

The annual statewide tornado drill will take place on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m. Schools, businesses, individuals and state and local governments are strongly encouraged to participate. Additional information about the tornado drill can be found on local NWS websites.