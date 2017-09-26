Gov. Reynolds appoints Crystal Cronk as district court judge

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Crystal Cronk on Sept. 6 as district court judge in the Judicial District 8A. Cronk will fill the judicial seat formerly held by Judge Annette Scieszinski.

Cronk, of Sigourney, received her law degree from the University of Missouri and her undergraduate degree from Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State University). She currently serves as district associate judge in Judicial District 8.

Judicial District 8A includes Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello and Washington counties.