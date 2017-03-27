Gov. Branstad designates March 27-31 as Severe Weather Awareness Week

(DES MOINES) – Governor Terry E. Branstad has proclaimed March 27-31, 2017, as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) the National Weather Service (NWS) and local emergency management agencies have again joined together to promote severe weather awareness and family preparedness.

“Just a few weeks ago, some areas of the state were heavily damaged by tornadoes and severe weather,” said Branstad. “That is an unfortunate reminder that Iowa not only has frequent severe weather, but that severe weather can strike at any time. Now is the time to review your emergency plans and make sure you are prepared.”

For each day during Severe Weather Awareness Week, a different subject will be featured:

Monday – Severe thunderstorms

– Severe thunderstorms Tuesday – Weather warnings

– Weather warnings Wednesday – Tornadoes

– Tornadoes Thursday – Family preparedness

– Family preparedness Friday– Flash floods

The annual tornado drill will take place on Wed., March 29, between 10 and 11 a.m. Schools, businesses, state and local governments and individuals are strongly encouraged to participate in the drill. Additional information about the tornado drill can be found on local NWS websites.

Fact sheets about severe weather and family and individual preparedness are available on both the NWS and Ready Iowa websites, as well as public service announcements. For more information about Severe Weather Awareness Week, to view the governor’s proclamation, and to link to your local NWS website, visit the Ready Iowa website www.beready.iowa.gov. Follow HSEMD and NWS on social media using the hashtag #IASWAW.

