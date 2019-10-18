Good Experience for Culinary Team

Students in culinary education programs at three Iowa high schools went head-to-head in a “Top Chef” style cooking competition Thursday night at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center. Mt. Pleasant High School’s Culinary team came in third behind Davenport Community Schools and Cedar Rapids Community Schools. But according to coach and teacher Marge Beckman the team did very well, it was a great experience for her students and they had fun. Teams were also mentored by a professional chef to guide them through the competition.Coach Beckman said her kids had a wonderful experience working with Chef Zeph Leaton, executive chef at Riverside Casino. It was also a good chance to network. Two former MP students work for Chef Zeph…Tommy Phom and Nate Allred. Beckman also said this event was good preparation for future culinary competitions this school year. And thanks to the Iowa Soybean association, one of the sponsors, the team brought home $100.