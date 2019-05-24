State Golf Final Round Cancelled…Thursday Standings Final

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — All three sites were canceled for Friday, May 24 due to course conditions and for integrity of play.

The IHSAA reported scores are final through Thursday’s rounds. Final awards were presented around 10 a.m. at each site.

Mt. Pleasant was golfing at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge in the 3A field.

Here’s how things played out:

1.) Nevada – 300

2.) Spirit Lake – 303

3.) Spencer – 307

t4.) Central DeWitt – 317

t4.) Norwalk – 317

5.) Pella – 318

t6.) Clear Lake – 319

t6.) Oskaloosa – 319

9th.) Carroll – 325

10.) Mt. Pleasant – 335

It’s the first time since 1991 where the tournament was cancelled due to course conditions.

Jake Moffett was a top-20 finisher in this year’s field, shooting a score of 77.

Here are the individual results for Mt. Pleasant:

Jake Moffett – 77

Trace White – 83

Brevin Wilson – 88

Rhett Zeglen – 87

Bailey Shelledy – 89

Reece Kempker – 106