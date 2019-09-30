God’s Acre Sale at St. James

The 68th Annual God’s Acre Sale will be on Saturday, October 5th and Sunday, October 6th in St. Paul, Iowa. The charity auction begins Saturday night with the HTC Junior Class serving a Pork Loin Dinner, made by the Lee County Pork Producers, starting at 5:00 p.m.

The charity auction will begin at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday evening we will be raffling off a Pro Series 575 Pellet Grill. Raffle tickets are $20 each. The drawing for the pellet grill will be held at 10:30 p.m.

The auction resumes on Sunday at noon starting with the grain sales. Also on Sunday is a turkey dinner with all the trimmings which will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A lunch stand will be open throughout the afternoon and evening, serving turkey and roast beef sandwiches and homemade pies. Raffles for a Grand Prize of $5000 cash and a second $1000 cash prize will be on Sunday. Tickets are $20 each or six (6) for $100 and are available the day of the auction or can be purchased from members of the parish. Winner does not need to be present to win. St. James Quilters will be selling raffle tickets for a queen size hand pieced and quilted quilt. Tickets are $5.00 each or 3 for $10.00. These are available the day of the sale also, or from any quilter.

Auctioneers: Pat Steffensmeier – Steffensmeier Auction Company

Dan Sullivan, Jim Huff – Sullivan Auctioneers

Dusty Wellman, Mason Holvoet, Tony Sargeant